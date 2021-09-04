CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * From Sunday morning to Friday evening. * At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.4 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Major Flood Stage, water affects old U.S. Highway 61 near the river. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, water affects many residences along the river.

