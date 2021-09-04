Flood Watch issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Greenwood, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 05:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Greenwood; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through this evening. * Storms with very high rainfall rates will continue today which will likely lead to flooding.