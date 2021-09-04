Protests follow the International Motor Show

This morning Extinction Rebellion will gather outside the Brazilian Embassy to protest the environmental destruction of the Amazon Rainforest and Brazil’s treatment of its indigenous people.Protestors will gather from 10am to 11.30am outside the embassy in Cockspur Street in central London, before moving on to a second event at Piccadilly Circus exploring how women and FINT people can lead the fight against the climate crisis.President Jair Bolsonaro, 66, has been accused of presiding over a surge of destruction in the Amazon rainforest, slashing environmental protection programmes, and pushing to open indigenous reservations and other protected lands to agribusiness and mining.A statement from...