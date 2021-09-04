The Neuland interviews # 6: AfD gets bogged down in the digital world

In the Neuland interviews by c’t and heise online, we talk to the six parties and party alliances represented in the Bundestag about their program for the Bundestag election. In the interviews, each lasting around an hour, the digital policy spokespersons answer questions about digital policy issues: How do you intend to drive the expansion of broadband and 5G? Who can participate in the European GAIA-X cloud? Will students be taught by AI programs in the future? Do the police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution keep security gaps open for state Trojans? And what exactly is this blockchain that start-ups and investors are cheering about?