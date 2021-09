Doses of the influenza live, intranasal (Flumist Quadrivalent, AstraZeneca) vaccine are now available in the United States in time for the 2021-2022 influenza season. Doses of the influenza live, intranasal (Flumist Quadrivalent, AstraZeneca) vaccine are now available in the United States in time for the 2021-2022 influenza season. According to an AstraZeneca press release, this is the only FDA-approved nasal spray flu vaccine and is indicated for people between 2 and 49 years of age. The supply is expected to be available by mid-September.