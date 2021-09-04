“As Time Goes On, Life Happens. I Start Doubting My Dream.” Living In China Teaches Pre-K Aide To Dream Bigger.
At five years old, I dream of being a writer. I use blank print paper to write short stories and draw pictures. Writing brings me much joy. As time goes on, life happens. I start doubting my dream. I listen to people I love telling me I need to find a “stable career”. I will go with teaching because I love youth. I will bury my dream for many years, but living in China waters the writing tree in me. This tree never dies.www.inspiremore.com
