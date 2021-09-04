CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

“As Time Goes On, Life Happens. I Start Doubting My Dream.” Living In China Teaches Pre-K Aide To Dream Bigger.

By Traci Neal
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At five years old, I dream of being a writer. I use blank print paper to write short stories and draw pictures. Writing brings me much joy. As time goes on, life happens. I start doubting my dream. I listen to people I love telling me I need to find a “stable career”. I will go with teaching because I love youth. I will bury my dream for many years, but living in China waters the writing tree in me. This tree never dies.

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Student Teaching#Life Happens#Toys#Usc#An African American#Afro#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
Related
EducationPosted by
The US Sun

Who invented homework?

AS much as kids and teens might hate it, homework is an extra academic task that gets set on most days of the week. But where did the idea of homework come from - and how has it differed since it was first thought up?. Who invented homework?. Although many...
Personal FinanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Landing a dream job quickly rarely happens

Yes, sometimes the stars align and you bag a dream job in weeks, but most of the time job-hunting shares many similarities with dating. Finding a high-quality partner generally takes six to 12 months. So it is with job hunting. The goal is to find yourself a job that matches...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
Public HealthValueWalk

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers; Requirements Not Reasoning, Cost Shifting, and Grant Conditions All Worked. Biden' COVID Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics For Anti-Vaxxers. WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2021) - Frustrated as things go from very bad to even worse, President Joe Biden' COVID advisors are mulling using the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy