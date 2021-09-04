CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum's Daughter Twins with Mom before Following Footsteps on Runway in Venice

By Siba Mosana
Heidi Klum and her mini-me 17-year-old daughter Leni prove they are twins in matching outfits. The teenage model further shows off what she got from her mama on the Dolce and Gabbana runway.

It seems as if everyone who is anyone was in Venice over this past weekend. Joining the long list of celebrities and models in the Italian landscape are Heidi Klum and her teenage model daughter, Leni.

The mother and daughter duo shared snaps on Instagram in anticipation of their trip, with Heidi posting a selfie from their jet. The pair then hit the ground running as soon as they landed and gave us several sweet moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaVkx_0bmUERuD00

One of the most dazzling instants between Heidi and Leni was their adorable twinning moment. The mother and daughter both shared images wearing custom matching Dolce and Gabanna dresses.

Heidi and Leni’s coordinating outfits were covered in an abundance of dazzling crystals fit to make a statement. The pair’s designs also catered for the duo’s different styles with varying necklines and hem lengths.

The duo’s twinning did not stop there as they also both wore crystal-embellished heels with their dresses. However, Heidi wore a more mature stiletto high heel, while Leni sported a more youthful t-strap block heel.

While fans were still gushing at the adorable mother and daughter coordination, Heidi shared even more sentimental moments for fans. The veteran supermodel proudly revealed that her daughter was walking her first runway show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hguUS_0bmUERuD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kSPA_0bmUERuD00

Heidi shared multiple videos from the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show featuring her daughter. She even zooms into the stunning young model as she walks on the runway and captions the video “proud mom.”

In one of the videos Heidi shares of her daughter, fans see Leni smiling directly at her mother’s camera. Heidi’s pride beams even more in an image showing the 17-year-old from the runway and her mom watching off-stage.

Heidi further reveals that Sara Foster captured the sentimental image in the caption of the special moment. Then, of course, the German supermodel continued to show off images of her stunning mini-me on her page.

Although the Dolce and Gabbana show was Leni’s first runway stint, her mother has revealed she has so much more in the works. Leni, who started following in her mom’s footsteps last year, has graced magazine covers.

Heidi also reveals that her daughter is living out her dreams, despite being a successful model in her own right. She further elaborates on her teenage daughter’s abilities, revealing that she was made for modeling:

“She’s not afraid of cameras because she’s always come to my sets and my shows. She’s quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!”

There is no doubt that Leni is a pro; she has been getting modeling offers since she was only twelve. Thankfully, she has her mother’s guidance to help her make the best career moves as a young girl.

