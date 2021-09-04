Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is expected to be announced as a replacement for the retired Kimi Raikkonen over the next week, but the Swiss outfit's other seat remains open. Incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi still has a chance to retain his place in the team, but his chances have not been helped by the change in contractual arrangements which means that a slot for a Ferrari Driver Academy member is no longer guaranteed.www.autosport.com
