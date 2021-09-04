Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen will retire from Formula One at the end of the current F1 season.The 41-year-old, who claimed his first and only drivers’ title with Ferrari in 2007, has spent the last three years with Alfa Romeo and will bow out from the sport at the end of the current campaign.Last year the Finnish racer broke the record for most F1 starts and revealed in a post on Instagram he had come to a decision a long time ago.“This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1. This is a decission (sic) I did...