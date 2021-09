The team from Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island enjoyed a summer tour and tasting opportunity at the new Narragansett Brewery recently opened at Providence’s India Point Park waterfront. Joined by President Mark Hellendrung, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Jim Crooks, Sales Manager Joe O’Neil and Head Brewer Lee Lord, the Horizon Beverage Co. sales team was able to sample beers brewed locally at the iconic Rhode Island brand’s new brewery in Providence. Narragansett Beer started in 1888 and debuted its namesake lager in 1890. Originally located on Cranston Street off Route 10, the Narragansett Brewing Company has reemerged back home in Providence as one of the top 50 breweries in the U.S., ranking No. 44 out of more than 6,000.