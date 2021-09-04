Adele Dons Fashionable Mini Skirt for Date with Sports Agent Boyfriend Rich Paul

Grammy award-winning singer Adele has been showing off her new look for a while now. The British vocalist continued to turn heads in a fashionable outfit while out on a date with her boyfriend.

Although Adele has not released new music in some time, the pop vocalist has been in the news often lately. Publications cannot keep their eyes off of the singer’s transformation that seems to have injected a bit more confidence in her.

As soon as the public started taking notice of Adele’s slimmer figure and stylish new look, she popped up with another surprise. The singer cozied up to LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and sparked rumors they were dating.

After being spotted at an NBA finals game together back in July, sources close to the couple confirmed their relationship. Since then, they have been sightings of the pair multiple times, mostly with other friends.

However, Adele was recently spotted out on a date night that didn’t include any extra company. The couple, who have been on group dates with LeBron James, looked stylish as they walked out of a hotspot restaurant named Opium.

Adele wears miniskirt on sexy date night with boyfriend Rich Paul https://t.co/ARztynPr4n pic.twitter.com/cNxB1fuZNy — Page Six (@PageSix) August 31, 2021

Paul looked casual in a pair of jeans, a hoodie, and a white t-shirt, while Adele amped things up with her outfit. The singer wore a turtle neck, a stylish plaid mini skirt, and knee-high boots to draw emphasis on her gorgeous legs.

Adele’s hair was also pulled back into a low ponytail to show off her sparkling gold hoop earrings. And of course, the singer accessorized her fashion-forward ensemble with a black mask protecting herself and others from COVID-19.

Although Adele has been notoriously private about her romantic relationships, it seems she doesn’t mind showing off this one. A source close to the couple reveals that this results from Adele embracing Paul’s outgoing personality.

Paul told the New Yorker he was single back in May despite admitting he was hanging out with a pop star.

The source claims that Paul prefers to be out and about, which explains the multiple group dinner dates they’ve been spotted on. Thankfully, it is alleged that Adele is not concerned about privacy since she is very happy.

The romance between the couple also seems to be quite recent since both parties claimed they were single not so long ago. Paul told the New Yorker he was single back in May despite admitting he was hanging out with a pop star.

Rich Paul and Adele are going strong at Savannah James' 35th birthday party. https://t.co/pqgE5yrO0A — TMZ (@TMZ) August 30, 2021

Additionally, Adele revealed she was single last October on an Instagram post reflecting on her stint on “SNL.” However, things have clearly changed for the two, and they could not look any better together.

The couple even attended LeBron James’ wife’s birthday party together a day before their solo date. Neither of the lovebirds has confirmed their relationship to the public despite their multiple public sightings.