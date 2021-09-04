Shanghai said to be suspending key approval for route to offshore listings

(Sept 4): Officials in China’s financial capital of Shanghai are closing a route used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment. Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission for permission to inject money into affiliated entities incorporated in places like the Cayman Islands are being turned away, according to people familiar with the matter. Such outbound direct investment is one common way Chinese companies have established and then put money into so-called variable interest entity structures -- a process to attracting foreign investment and list overseas.