Football

Week 2 Football Rewind

By Chris Parker
Ozark Sports Zone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat were some of the biggest stories from Week 2 of the football season? Jordan Burton takes a look back at last night’s action with the things that stood out the most to him. Joplin vs. Nixa lives up to the hype. Last week we said that the COC Championship...

Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Springfield, MOOzark Sports Zone

Glendale defense shines in shut out win over Hillcrest

SPRINGFIELD — Cole Feuerbacher threw five touchdowns, the Glendale defense added four more and the Falcons rode one of the most dominant first-half showings in state history to a 74-0 victory over a shorthanded Hillcrest team on Thursday night at Lowe Stadium. Glendale scored 30 points in each of the...
May, TXbrownwoodnews.com

WEEK 3 GRIDIRON REWIND: No. 1 May continues roll, 65-16 over Knox City

MAY – The Class A Division I No. 1 May Tigers collected their third straight victory to start the 2021 season, coasting past the Knox City Greyhounds, 65-16, in Friday’s home opener. May (3-0) finished with 279 yards of total offense – 201 rushing and 78 passing – while the...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

JournalNow.com Football: Players to watch this week

The Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:. CAMDEN COLEMAN, senior, QB, Glenn: Coleman had a solid spring despite playing hurt and showed Friday night at Lee County that he is fully healthy. His 15-of-17 passing night with 161 yards and a TD was efficient, and he added 32 yards and a TD on the ground. The challenge this week for Coleman and Glenn is considerable, as the Bobcats travel to Charlotte to take on Julius Chambers, which won the last two NCHSAA Class 4-AA championships when the school was known as Vance. Chambers has already beaten spring 4-A finalist Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and Virginia power Highland Springs and might just have the best defense in the state.
Nixa, MOOzark Sports Zone

Sammy Robinson

NIXA, Mo. – Evangel dominated Graceland from start to finish, forcing…. DUBUQUE, Iowa – Using a second-quarter offensive surge and a shutdown…. By Pat Dailey (For OzarksSportsZone.com) West wide receiver Arkell Smith…. Here are the area’s rushing leaders for the 2017 football…. The 2018 high school football season is in...
Missouri StateOzark Sports Zone

MSU’s Shelley wins MVFC Newcomer of the Week

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley (Frisco, Texas) was named as the Co-Newcomer of the Week by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sunday for his role in leading the Bears late-game comeback efforts at Oklahoma State this week. In the season opener for both teams, Shelley threw...
Berthoud, COReporterHerald.com

Prep rewind: Berthoud football commences campaign on high note

Regardless of the countless hours spent on the field during preseason preparation, first-game jitters prove practically inevitable when a football team hits the turf for its first dose of live-game action. Hence, no one would have blamed Darin Davidson for appearing a bit shaky amid Berthoud football’s season-opener against Fort...
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami football faces consistently stout Appalachian State defense

The Miami football team plays their 2021 home opener against an Appalachian State defense that has not allowed a team to score 30 points in its last 14 games. A 45-37 victory by Appalachian State over Louisiana in the 2019 Sun Belt Championship game was the last time the Mountaineer defense allowed 30 points.
Springfield, MOOzark Sports Zone

Central snaps 53-game losing streak with 49-0 win

For the first time in six years, Springfield’s Central High School can finally celebrate a Friday night football victory. The Bulldogs thumped Agape Boarding School 49-0 at Harrison Stadium on Friday, ending a 53-game losing streak for their program. “We’ve been waiting for this one a long time,” said Central...

