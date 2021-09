CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Rather than adapt all of Frank Herbert’s Dune into one movie like David Lynch did in 1984, filmmaker Denis Villenueve opted to split the story into two parts, just like what’s been done with IT, Mockingjay and other film adaptations of books in recent years. The first half of that tale will unfold in late October, and while Dune 2 hasn’t officially been greenlit yet, Villenueve has been planning the sequel with others for several years now. Among the things we can expect from it is for Zendaya’s Chani to take over as the lead character.