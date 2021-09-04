“The Penthouse 3” Production Team Issues Apology For Using Footages Of Real Tragic Events In Latest Episode
The production team of “The Penthouse 3” shared an apology about the controversial scenes in the most recent episode. Previously on episode 13, the drama used scenes from actual tragedies in a news clip to report how Joo Dan Tae (played by Uhm Ki Joon) planted bombs to destroy Hera Palace. The events that were included in the episode were the 2021 Gwangju building collapse accident and the 2017 Pohang earthquake.www.soompi.com
