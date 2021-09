Crypto selloff continues as buyers struggle to consolidate momentum. Ether could take the top spot as NFTs become more popular. Cryptocurrencies are struggling to get a grip on Friday after the meltdown staged on Tuesday. Bitcoin is just managing to hold above $46,000 after dropping more than 11% on Tuesday but cryptos may be in for further losses if momentum isn’t reversed soon. The pullback at the beginning of the week is a mix of “buy the rumor, sell the fact” after El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender and the threat of a possible US lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase.