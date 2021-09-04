CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raikkonen out of Netherlands GP with coronavirus, Kubica in

By JEROME PUGMIRE
The State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix. The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track. “In accordance with...

