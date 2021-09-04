"Monachopsis: The Subtle but Persistent Feeling of Being Out of Place"

Remember Barbara Mandrel’s hit song, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool?” She has nothing on me because I was thrifting when thrifting wasn’t cool. Like most married couples, my parents were very different. My mom liked bright, shiny new things, and my dad liked junk. He put a whole new meaning to making something from nothing. When we had an auction after they both died, Mother, as she insisted on being called, had a house full of beautiful glass dishes and the finest of clothes and furniture. Daddy, as all five girls endearingly called him, had nothing worth selling. His shop (a carpenter and mechanic) held tools and supplies; few purchased new and all overused. He was a fixer of old and broken, and he never threw a thing away: “I’ll use that for something” was his motto.