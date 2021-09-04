"Monachopsis: The Subtle but Persistent Feeling of Being Out of Place"
Doug Moulden is the featured artist, showing new, never-before-seen artwork. First Saturday opening 1-8 p.m., showing through Sept. 26, Saturdays & Sundays 1-5 p.m. Doug is showing a series of paintings that explore the parts of the world that both fill him with wonder, yet give him a feeling of disquiet. He uses an additive approach when constructing the paintings using many different materials that are glued to panels. Paint is applied only after the panels are constructed and is a more intuitive and less structured process than the actual construction. One of Doug's goals with his paintings is to address the title of the show, "Monachopsis: The Subtle but Persistent Feeling of Being Out of Place."www.fredericknewspost.com
