Coconino County, AZ

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: This watch means it is possible that temperatures in the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon will rise to dangerous levels on these days. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation if you plan to be in the Grand Canyon during this time. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon and at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING IN THE GRAND CANYON BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Coconino County, AZ
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Emery, Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Emery; Garfield; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Emery County in central Utah Northeastern Garfield County in southern Utah Western Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 115 and 117...and between mile markers 120 and 122. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 70 and 92. This warning includes Spring Canyon, Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. This also includes the Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 111 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures Sunday and Monday of 106 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Western Pima County and Tohono O`odham Nation. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE Winds are below advisory levels and will become light overnight.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Sunday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING Visibility has improved and fog should completely dissipate by noon MDT /11 AM PDT/.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Emery...western Carbon and southeastern Utah Counties through 145 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Price, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Hiawatha, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Wattis. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 220 and 244. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Emery...western Carbon and southeastern Utah Counties through 145 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Price, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Hiawatha, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Wattis. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 220 and 244. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 10:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet tomorrow morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.7 3.7 3.7
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Areas of nortwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Canyon County, IDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 09:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 103. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions may cause heat illness.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 85 to 95, hottest lower elevations. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions may cause heat illness.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 95 to 100. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions may cause heat illness.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Palo Verde Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Palo Verde Valley, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ Sunday to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duchesne and eastern Summit Counties through 400 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Tabiona, or 27 miles north of Duchesne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moon Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, Gila River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Southeast Yuma County; Tonopah Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Sonoran Desert National Monument, Southeast Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Central La Paz County, Gila Bend and Tonopah Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 85 to 95 below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

