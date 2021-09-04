Longmont’s annual street chip sealing program to start Tuesday
Longmont will begin applying chip seal treatment to selected roadways starting Tuesday through the week of Sept. 13, city officials announced in a Thursday news release. Chip sealing work consists of applying asphalt to a road surface followed by a layer of aggregate chips, essentially creating a new road surface. Officials said during work there may be instances in which motorists will encounter loose aggregate chip material Drivers should drive slowly and cautiously during this interim phase.www.timescall.com
