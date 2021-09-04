CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miralem Pjanic criticises Ronald Koeman following Barcelona exit

Miralem Pjanic has hit out at Ronald Koeman following his loan move to Besiktas, insisting that the Barcelona coach 'disrespected' him during his time at Camp Nou. The Bosnian midfielder completed a loan move to Besiktas on Thursday evening, agreeing a 60% reduction of his salary - with the Turkish champions paying €2.75m of his new €3.2m year wage packet and Barca paying the rest - to make the move happen.

