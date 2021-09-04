Dollar Weakness to Stay after Substantial Setback in Job Recovery
Dollar was under pressure most of the week and selling accelerated again after the big disappointment in employment data. The non-farm payroll report could show that job market recovery had made a “substantial setback” rather than “substantial further progress”. A tapering announcement from Fed in September is basically off the table. Overall development in US stocks were mixed with NASDAQ and S&P 500 making new record highs but DOW was stuck in range. 10-year yield also struggled in range but managed to close firmly above 1.3 handle.www.actionforex.com
