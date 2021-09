Juventus have re-signed forward Moise Kean on loan with an obligation to sign permanently following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. A statement from Juve said the club have agreed to a loan deal, expiring in 2023, for €7m from Everton and then an obligation to sign if Kean meets various objectives by the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The fee if the move is made permanent would be an initial €28m, payable over a three-year period, plus a further €3m in add-ons.