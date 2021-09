Over the past year or so since becoming a father to first daughter Lyra, Ed Sheeran thought he would never make music again, retiring unofficially towards the end of 2020. Speaking to GQ India, Sheeran was talking about upcoming music projects he is currently in the works of and said, “There may be a couple more I write next year to go on but I just need to get it to the stage where I’m as happy with it as I am with this new one. But there was a stage back at the end of last year when I thought I’d never make music again.”