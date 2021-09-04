CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Has Sold Over One Million Model 3 Electric Vehicles — From An Owner

By Arthur Frederick (Fritz) Hasler
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, it is an amazing accomplishment for a startup car company like Tesla to even cross 1 million sales of a single model, let alone become capable of producing a million cars per year. This has become possible at Tesla because of Tesla’s production ramp in its California factory and its China gigafactory. With the Texas gigafactory and the German gigafactory on the cusp of starting production, Tesla will soon be producing five million cars per year. Bottom line: you can’t sell cars you don’t make, and Tesla is making an incredible number of cars.

