MATTINGLY: Religion-beat flashback, care of the legendary Lou Grant

If you were born before 1990, then you can sum up Ed Asner’s pop culture legacy with three words: “I hate spunk.” If you were born in the last 30 years, there are probably just two words: “Elf” and “Up.” But back to those three words, an iconic line delivered by Asner in the pilot episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. You know the scene: meek Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) is interviewing for a job at WJM-TV, a news station in Minneapolis. She’s broken an engagement, moved to the city, and is ready to live her life on her terms. There’s just one big obstacle: a stocky bulldozer of a man parked behind a desk. His name’s Lou Grant (played by Asner) and he’s the exact opposite of meek. After a disastrous interview wherein Lou asks questions he legally can’t ask and Mary answers questions a few prompts too late, the cantankerous newsman gets up close to Mary, delivers his final verdict on her as a job candidate, and makes history: