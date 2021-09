We are looking forward to a vibrant fall semester and having students back on campus in just over a week. We are also very concerned for the health, safety, and well-being of every member of the SUU family. SUU operates under the direction and guidance of a number of entities including the Utah State Legislature, the Utah System of Higher Education, the U.S. Department of Education, the Utah Department of Health, the Southwest Department of Health, and various accrediting bodies.