“Every nation must carry this burden on their own. They need to sort this out themselves.”Those were the words of the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban following the boos that echoed around the Szusza Ferenc Stadium when Irish players took the knee before their friendly with Hungary in June. Yet, as always with Orban, there lay a deep irony at the heart of his expression. Whereas Gareth Southgate was honest, empathetic and astute enough to acknowledge that England still need to get their own house in order when asked about the Hungarian fans’ disgraceful antics in his side’s 4-0 win...