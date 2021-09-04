CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Xi's remarks on boosting Northeast Asian cooperation amid pandemic

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called for concerted efforts to advance global and regional win-win cooperation as profound changes unfold on the international landscape overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Strategic Partnership#Russia#Xi#Northeast Asian#Chinese#Eastern Economic Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPublic Radio International PRI

Biden and Xi phone call amid US-China tensions

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. In their first phone call in seven months, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a range of hot-button issues. It’s only the second time the two leaders have spoken since Biden took office. Senior officials say the two men discussed trade, espionage and the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden confronted China on cybersecurity but sought to put aside differences and called for cooperation on climate change. Xi blamed US policies for strained relations between the two countries and both sides called for better relations to avoid confrontation. Tensions have also been rising over territorial claims in the South China Sea, China’s widely condemned harsh dealings with the Uyghurs and Hong Kong, US tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing’s criticism of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Chinahot96.com

China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes – China’s Wang Yi

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday. State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham...
EducationPublic Radio International PRI

‘Xi Jinping Thought’ now part of Chinese school curricula

The ideology of Chinese President Xi Jinping will now be taught in schools. China's Ministry of Education has issued new guidelines that will integrate "Xi Jinping Thought" into the curricula from primary school up to university. It is the latest effort by Xi Jinping to consolidate the ruling Chinese Communist Party in almost every area of Chinese society. Marco Werman speaks with François Godement, author of “Les mots de Xi Jinping” or “The Words of Xi Jinping.” He's also senior adviser for Asia at the Institut Montaigne in Paris and a nonresident senior fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's 'Wolf Warrior Diplomacy' remains unhindered

New York [US], August 27 (ANI): Even in the face of global criticism and rebuke from the international community, China's "brashest defenders" have continued their "wolf warrior diplomacy," an increasingly assertive brand of fiery diplomacy. Writing for American weekly news magazine Newsweek, Jianli Yang said Chinese foreign ministry spokespersons have...
Politicsactionnewsnow.com

President Xi Jinping turns his fire on China's rich in push to redistribute wealth

Chinese President Xi Jinping this week issued a bold new pledge to redistribute wealth in the country, piling more pressure on the country's richest citizens and businesses. Xi told top leaders from the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday that the government must establish a system to redistribute wealth in the interest of "social fairness," according to a summary of the speech published by Xinhua, the official state news agency. He said it was "necessary" to "reasonably regulate excessively high incomes, and encourage high-income people and enterprises to return more to society."
ChinaBirmingham Star

Xi calls for more fruitful practical cooperation with Ecuador

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with Ecuador to achieve more results in bilateral practical cooperation and create more benefits for their peoples. In a phone conversation with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Xi said China is willing to expand...
Societykfgo.com

China to add ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ to national curriculum

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will incorporate “Xi Jinping Thought” into its national curriculum to help “establish Marxist belief” in the country’s youth, the education ministry said in new guidelines published on Tuesday. The Ministry of Education said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Xi says China aims to meet economic targets with virus curbs

(Aug 26): President Xi Jinping said China will strive to achieve key economic and social development targets this year, while maintaining strict virus controls. In a front page article in the People’s Daily Thursday, Xi said China should push for high-quality development and better coordinate policies around development and safety. He was speaking during a visit to Chengde in the northern province of Hebei this week, where he visited several projects including a farm and an elderly care facility.
EconomyPosted by
Vice

Xi Jinping Wants China’s Richest to Make Less Money

The Communist Party allowed some Chinese people to get rich first in the country’s impoverished years. Now, it thinks these people have gotten too rich. President Xi Jinping of China has ordered authorities to step up redistributing the country’s wealth and adjusting “excessively-high income,” moves that could hit China’s richest entrepreneurs.
Foreign Policywincountry.com

China state media says U.S. VP Harris seeking to divide Asia

HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese state media on Wednesday accused U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours with her comments that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its South China Sea claims. Harris made the comments in a speech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy