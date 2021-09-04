CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Covid ‘shatters’ fragile support network for mothers working in TV, study says

By Maya Oppenheim
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXmQn_0bmU31mc00

The pandemic has “shattered” an already “fragile” support network for mothers working in TV , according to a new study.

The report, which was carried out by the Institute for Screen Industries Research, found around half of mothers working in the TV industry have not been able to accept work offered to them due to struggling to access childcare .

Over half of women were involved in a TV production that was either cancelled or delayed during the pandemic, while the same proportion said they had found it difficult to find sufficient work.

The study, titled Locked Down and Locked Out, found six in 10 said they have seriously contemplated leaving the TV industry during the public health crisis.

Researchers, who polled 523 mothers working in television, found some 29 said they had been made redundant, while 61 said a work contract had ended earlier than it was supposed to.

Some 5 per cent of all the women polled say they contemplated taking their own lives during the pandemic.

“Women feel abandoned by the government, by the TV industry, and not supported enough by partners,” Natalie Grant, who was involved in the research, told The Independent .

“Women have been just about clinging on, somehow managing, but now they have lost access to childcare in the pandemic. Women we have been speaking to have had finances so completely decimated, they can’t afford to go back to work. If you have had six months with no work in pandemic, how do you come back from that?”

She said virtually all of the women polled had struggled with their mental health – adding that research released before the pandemic found two-thirds of people working in film and TV have experienced depression.

The previous report, conducted by the Film and TV Charity, notes this is substantially higher than the two in five people who have suffered depression nationally in the wider population.

Ms Grant, a co-director at Share My Telly Job, a campaign group dedicated to flexible working , said: “There is a 24-7 culture of whatever it takes to get the job done. It becomes more than your job because of that. Excessively long working hours are endemic in the industry. We have had some people reporting over 90 hours a week and even 23 hours in one day.

“The report shows a lot of employers in TV refused to pay furlough even when people were entitled to it.”

She said issues around staff in TV being overworked have been exacerbated by the axing of budgets and not enough time being given to scheduling.

“Ten years ago there would be six weeks in production. Now you are given three weeks, and there have been reductions to the number of people on the team,” she added.

Ms Grant, who campaigns for more flexible working conditions in TV, said the fact many people working in TV are on freelance contracts makes it a very insecure industry.

“This precarity compounds competition for jobs,” she added. “A lot of experienced people leave – especially women – you end up with a largely inexperienced workforce. You are more likely to see sexual harassment and workplace bullying if nobody is a grown-up on set.”

Ms Grant warned there is a staffing crisis in TV and younger, childless employees have been promoted, as she urged employers to consider how to “retain experienced talent”.

The research, which Telly Mums Network was also involved in, found pandemic life had been particularly tough for freelance mothers and those from minority ethnic groups who work in TV.

“I am at a loss as to what to do,” one woman said. “I am an educated, successful professional who feels like I have no options available and have been forced through a combination of factors to become a housewife. I love my career, but I fear that it will be impossible to continue unless opportunities and attitudes change towards mothers.”

Researchers warned that mothers polled felt employers acted like they were “disposable”, often replacing them with men or women who do not have caring duties, resulting in them being “locked out from careers which have taken years to build”.

Before the pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) found the UK already had one of the most expensive childcare systems in the world.

“The TV industry doesn’t care about freelancers, our mental wellbeing or our safety – we are disposable and it’s fundamentally rotten at its core,” one woman said.

While another added: “Working in television has always been like balancing on a tightrope but Covid cut it in two.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#The Film And Tv Charity#Telly Mums Network#Oecd#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

New Study Finds Yet Another Health Benefit Of The COVID Vaccine

Getting the coronavirus vaccine provides one obvious and significant health benefit: It protects you from getting seriously sick or dying if you come into contact with the virus. That, in itself, is amazing. But new research published on Wednesday points to another striking benefit of rolling up your sleeves that...
Public HealthCleveland Scene

Study: The Pandemic Forced Women in the Restaurant Industry to Reevaluate How It Values Their Work

In a series of studies from last year, economists documented the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and its financial fallout on women, particularly in service professions. As they inventoried the damage, they adopted the term “She-Cession” to describe the devastating, long-term impacts on women in the restaurant industry — financial and otherwise. Local experts say that she-cession has been felt especially hard in San Antonio, whose economy is heavily reliant on service sector jobs.
Springfield, ILwnns.com

Hospitals Say COVID Numbers Show Vaccination Works

Springfield’s hospitals say the latest COVID numbers show that vaccination works at preventing serious illness from the virus. The overwhelming majority of cases at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Memorial Medical Center… and their affiliated hospitals around the state… are people who have not been vaccinated against COVID. Of 208 hospitalized COVID patients across the two hospital systems, 31 are vaccinated.
Public HealthMedscape News

Large Study Affirms What We Already Know: Masks Work to Prevent COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A large, real-world test of face masks in Bangladesh shows that masks work to reduce community spread of COVID-19. It also shows that surgical masks are more effective than cloth face coverings. The study, which was...
Public HealthMedscape News

Study of COVID Vaccine Side Effects May Help Plan for Missed Work

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Results from a survey of healthcare workers who received some of the first Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in 2020 may hold clues for how healthcare facilities and other organizations should plan for missed work time. Julie...
WorldCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Study says Alpha variant doubled COVID cases in Israeli kids

The SARS-CoV-2 Alpha (B117) variant spread faster and more efficiently than previous strains among children 9 years and younger in Israel in late 2020 and early 2021, even amid the concurrent immunization of adults against COVID-19, according to an observational study yesterday in JAMA Network Open. A team led by...
Public HealthWebMD

Large Study Confirms Masks Work to Limit COVID-19 Spread

Sept. 7, 2021 -- A large, real-world test of face masks in Bangladesh shows that masks reduce community spread of COVID-19. It also shows that surgical masks are more effective than cloth face coverings. The study demonstrates the power of careful investigation and offers a host of lessons about mask...
Public HealthWashington Post

We conducted the largest study on masks and covid-19: They work

At the beginning of the pandemic, public health officials waffled over masks: Do they help? By how much? The World Health Organization declined to recommend mask adoption until June 2020, for instance, partly because of a lack of real-world studies of their efficacy (although laboratory experiments clearly show masks partly block viruses). As recently as July 2021, City Journal published an article arguing that “the best medical” research suggests mask-wearing during the pandemic “has likely provided little to no health benefit.”
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Languishing, burnout and stigma are all psychological impacts of delta

As New Zealand remains under different levels of restriction, the psychological toll of the Delta outbreak may start to show, even as lockdown eases for everyone outside Auckland. We know that stress and isolation associated with a lockdown can exacerbate underlying mental illnesses. But even for people with no existing...
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Shore News Network

CDC Doing ‘Exploratory Work’ To Decide Whether To Study If COVID Vaccines Are Causing ‘Menstrual Irregularities’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is doing “exploratory work” to decide whether it will study if COVID-19 vaccines are causing “menstrual irregularities,” the CDC told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday. In late July, CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan said that several studies on the vaccines’ effects on...
Bloomington, MNKEYC

‘No serious health risks’ linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, study says

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - No serious health risks are associated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. That’s according to a study published Friday, conducted by Minnesota-based HealthPartners. Several health care groups, including HealthPartners, monitored 6.2 million people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The study examined 23 potential...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Support in Devon and Cornwall to be worked out in days

Exact details of what support Devon and Cornwall will get to tackle a spike in Covid cases will be worked out in the coming days, public health bosses say. The government announced last week the counties would become an enhanced response area for five weeks. The move would see targeted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy