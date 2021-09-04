CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Alpine resort chosen by Matt Hancock for his secret summer holiday

By Neil English
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter known for its winter ski area and international schools, where eye watering annual fees top the £100,000 mark, Villars-sur-Ollon – where former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been pictured holidaying with Gina Coladangelo, the lover he was caught kissing – can hold its head high as a discerning choice for a healthy summer break.

CelebritiesTelegraph

Matt Hancock is ‘no gentleman’ and has never apologised to wife, claims source

Matt Hancock is “no gentleman” and has failed to apologise to his wife for cheating on her, according to a source close to the family. The source said Mr Hancock’s wife, Martha, had been “crushed” and “shattered” by his infidelity and that he had shown a “lack of concern” for her and their three children. It has been reported that she is suffering from long Covid, having contracted the virus from her husband.

