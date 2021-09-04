Inside the Alpine resort chosen by Matt Hancock for his secret summer holiday

When life hands you a custom drink, best to assume that it’s been laced with drugs. That’s one of the lessons that Nine Perfect Strangers and Old have in common: The Hulu series, which is about a group of people who check into a swank wellness spa, and the M. Night Shyamalan movie, which is about a group of people vacationing at a swank getaway spot next to the beach that makes you old, begin the same way. Their characters are en route to a resort for some much-needed escape from the pressure of their everyday lives, and when they arrive, they’re welcomed with fruity beverages that, they’re told, have been tailored to their individual metabolic profiles or taste preferences. It’s a bespoke touch that’s meant to indicate high-end service, but that also manages to feel a little sinister even before the reveal that each glass has been doctored with an experimental treatment.