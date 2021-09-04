CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmU0TCg00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN, metro area consists of Davidson County, Rutherford County, Williamson County, and 10 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 73.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Nashville residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 68.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Nashville residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Macon County. There were an average of 146.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Macon County during the past week, the most of the 13 counties in Nashville with available data.

Case growth in the Nashville metro area varies at the county level. In Davidson County, for example, there were an average of 55.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Nashville and more than the case growth rate in Macon County.

While Macon County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Nashville area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 18,777.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Macon County, the second most of the 13 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Macon County, unemployment peaked at 13.8% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.0%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Macon County 23,842 146.5 99.0 18,777.8 335.5
2 Smith County 19,740 124.2 96.0 17,254.3 207.7
3 Cheatham County 40,181 93.7 57.8 14,026.5 141.9
4 Robertson County 70,280 93.2 75.9 16,747.3 212.0
5 Maury County 91,976 91.7 80.7 17,689.4 203.3
6 Sumner County 183,437 88.2 82.0 16,127.6 205.0
7 Trousdale County 10,231 86.4 66.8 27,299.4 215.0
8 Wilson County 136,666 85.3 79.8 16,835.9 199.0
9 Dickson County 52,680 84.6 67.1 15,928.2 252.5
10 Rutherford County 315,815 83.6 71.7 16,365.0 149.8
11 Cannon County 14,178 82.6 61.3 15,883.8 225.7
12 Williamson County 225,389 67.0 64.8 15,059.7 106.5
13 Davidson County 687,488 55.1 58.4 15,149.1 146.3

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#The Nashville Davidson#Franklin#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#15 059 7 106 5 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Teacher Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A Montgomery County elementary school teacher died from complications after she contracted COVID-19, according to her family. Christie Litchfield, who works at Woodlawn Elementary School as a first-grade teacher, joined the growing list of Tennesseans who have fallen victim to the virus. Across the state of Tennessee, positive coronavirus and...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Tennessee Lookout

8 Tennessee public school employees dead from COVID in first month of school

Just before she went to bed on Tuesday, Tennessee Education Association president Beth Brown got word of yet another public school teacher who died this week as a result of COVID-19. Brown returned to what has now become a painful but familiar ritual since the pandemic first began. “One of the very last things I […] The post 8 Tennessee public school employees dead from COVID in first month of school appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Blount County, TNwvlt.tv

‘Mobile morgue’ coming to Blount Memorial Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount Memorial Hospital will be receiving a “mobile morgue” amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases East Tennessee has seen, according to hospital officials. Officials did not confirm that the “mobile morgue” is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, but the hospital has recently made some operational changes due to an influx of patients.
Tennessee StateWATE

Tennessee 1st grade teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The COVID-19 death toll is rising as community spread continues in. closing down some classrooms and infecting thousands of students and teachers. Christie Litchfield, a first-grade teacher at Woodlawn Elementary School in Montgomery County, has died from complications with COVID, according to her family. Her family...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Nashville

The Remarkable Bridge Near Nashville That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once

There is beauty to be found everywhere in the state of Tennessee, but most of the time visitors and locals are busy taking in the natural profundity of the Volunteer State. The mountains are beautiful and the valleys are lush, but there are a few man-made elements that really can leave a mark. The Natchez […] The post The Remarkable Bridge Near Nashville That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StateWSMV

TDH: 1 in every 78 Tennesseans currently has COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee, statewide case data released Wednesday shows that roughly 1 in 78 Tennesseans are currently infected with the virus. Over 88,000 Tennesseans are now actively infected with COVID-19, according to the newest data from the state health department. Tennessee...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Tired, sad, frustrated: ICU doctor says Tennessee hospitals are stretched thin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is breaking records for the seventh day in a row. The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,705 people in the hospital with covid right now, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The state has broken its covid hospitalization record each day since September 1.
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Lawmakers and Hospitals Provide Updated Covid-19 Data for East Tennessee

Knoxville Lawmakers and hospitals are releasing Covid-19 data for the area Tuesday. University of Tennessee Medical Center announcing a new high in Covid-19 hospitalizations with 168. The previous high, earlier this fall, was 140. Additional information from UT Med show the media age of someone hospitalized with Covid-19 is 60-years-old. The data also shows 88% of those hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated.
Tennessee StateWREG

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Tennessee

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of September 1 had reached 640,914 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy