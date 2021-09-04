CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmU0QYV00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, metro area consists of Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, and 12 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 24.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Minneapolis residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 21.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Minneapolis residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Mille Lacs County. There were an average of 41.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Mille Lacs County during the past week, the most of the 15 counties in Minneapolis with available data.

Case growth in the Minneapolis metro area varies at the county level. In Ramsey County, for example, there were an average of 20.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Minneapolis and more than the case growth rate in Mille Lacs County.

While Mille Lacs County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Minneapolis area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 13,044.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Mille Lacs County, the third most of the 15 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Mille Lacs County, unemployment peaked at 11.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Mille Lacs County 25,865 41.7 30.5 13,044.7 224.2
2 St. Croix County 88,732 30.6 24.0 11,899.9 82.3
3 Wright County 134,438 29.5 22.3 13,038.0 116.8
4 Carver County 101,949 29.5 23.7 11,281.1 49.0
5 Sherburne County 94,463 28.8 27.7 13,627.6 103.7
6 Scott County 145,275 27.5 23.3 12,896.2 97.1
7 Chisago County 55,315 26.7 27.0 12,130.5 99.4
8 Anoka County 350,253 26.3 24.2 13,116.5 134.8
9 Le Sueur County 28,242 26.2 23.0 11,387.3 106.2
10 Washington County 255,938 26.0 23.1 11,502.8 118.8
11 Hennepin County 1,245,837 23.8 21.0 10,837.4 147.1
12 Pierce County 41,977 22.4 13.1 12,478.3 104.8
13 Dakota County 421,453 22.3 20.5 11,858.3 115.6
14 Isanti County 39,430 22.3 16.6 11,912.2 172.5
15 Ramsey County 544,442 20.2 19.1 10,356.8 169.7

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Minneapolis St#Mn Wi#Mille Lacs County#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Chisago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New York With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Shrinking County in Maine

U.S. population growth slowed over the last decade to its lowest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. population is aging rapidly. While baby boomers have started to hit retirement age, challenging economic circumstances have caused many younger Americans to postpone having a family — and this was before the pandemic made conditions even more […]
Public Healthcalculatedriskblog.com

September 2nd COVID-19: New Cases Still Increasing, Deaths Averaging Over 1,000 per Day

The CDC is the source for all data. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 372,116,617, as of a week ago 365,767,674. Average doses last week: 0.91 million per day. COVID Metrics. TodayWeek. AgoGoal. Percent fully Vaccinated52.7%51.9%≥70.0%1. Fully Vaccinated (millions)175.0172.2≥2321. New Cases per Day3🚩153,245146,086≤5,0002. Hospitalized3🚩91,59087,966≤3,0002. Deaths per Day3🚩1,0461,009≤502.
Public Health247wallst.com

States Where COVID-19 Cases Are Climbing Fastest

As a the Delta variant continues to spread, new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States. There were an average of 43.0 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 38.0 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.
Real Estatecountry1037fm.com

Residents In These Cities Missed Mortgage Payments During The Pandemic

After a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the policies put in place to protect homeowners and renters are coming to an end. As a result, this fall could see a wave of foreclosures and evictions. And residents in some cities were more likely to have missed mortgage payments during the pandemic.
Politicsmassinc.org

What’s really behind the population increase in Gateway Cities?

The 2020 Census shows Gateway Cities are on a roll, but do we know what’s really behind the population increase?. Among the many vital signs of city success, population growth is the most fundamental. Census 2020 suggests Gateways Cities are doing staggeringly well. This news comes as somewhat of a surprise, which raises questions about how we interpret the trend.
Minnesota Statevoiceofalexandria.com

This is the Best County to Live in Minnesota

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Vermont StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Vermont

Vermont is the second smallest state population-wise after Wyoming. Some cities here are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Every State

The Social Security Administration announced recently that it would not be able to pay full benefits beginning in 2034, a full year earlier than had been anticipated before the pandemic. This could leave many older Americans without the financial safety net they had been counting on. The average Social Security benefit was just over $1,500 […]
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana remains 4th in states with largest Indigenous population: Census 2020

The growth in the American Indian and Alaska Native population in the last decade contributes to the country being much more multi-racial and more diverse, according to recently released 2020 Census data. The demographic data will be used to redraw the nation's political maps, including in Montana which regained a second congressional seat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy