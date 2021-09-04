CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmU09sd00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Memphis, TN-MS-AR, metro area consists of Shelby County, DeSoto County, Tipton County, and five other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 75.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Memphis residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 80.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Memphis residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Memphis metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Tipton County. There were an average of 99.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Tipton County during the past week, the most of the eight counties in Memphis with available data.

Case growth in the Memphis metro area varies at the county level. In Tate County, for example, there were an average of 52.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Memphis and more than the case growth rate in Tipton County.

While Tipton County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Memphis area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 15,494.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Tipton County, the fourth most of the eight counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Tipton County, unemployment peaked at 10.7% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Tipton County 61,447 99.9 87.0 15,494.7 180.6
2 Tunica County 9,988 99.5 93.8 13,786.5 300.4
3 Marshall County 35,599 95.9 77.9 15,528.5 317.4
4 DeSoto County 178,975 87.4 85.0 15,263.0 174.3
5 Shelby County 936,374 71.4 80.9 13,326.1 200.6
6 Crittenden County 48,672 71.0 83.9 15,546.9 223.9
7 Fayette County 40,164 69.1 67.9 15,571.2 216.6
8 Tate County 28,404 52.5 44.3 13,723.4 327.4

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Census snapshot: The fastest growing county in the Louisville area

"Census Snapshot" is a regular series produced by Louisville Business First that sifts through the results of the 2020 decennial census looking for insights to help business leaders better understand our changing community. Four of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in Kentucky fall within the Louisville metropolitan statistical area. Jefferson...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These are Mississippi’s best counties for retirees

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

This is the Best County to Live in Tennessee

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
PoliticsDaily News

This is the Best County to Live in North Dakota

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Missouri Statemaryvilleforum.com

This is the Best County to Live in Missouri

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Kentucky StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated ZIP Code in Kentucky

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential. […]
Louisiana StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated ZIP Code in Louisiana

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential. […]
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

One-third of Northwest Arkansas is nonwhite

The share of nonwhite populations in Benton and Washington counties jumped significantly in the past decade, now making up roughly a third of the region. By the numbers: As of 2020, Benton and Washington counties were 32.6% and 34.7% nonwhite respectively, according to census data released last week. Those figures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy