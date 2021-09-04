CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmTzvel00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Pine Bluff, AR, metro area consists of Jefferson County, Lincoln County, and Cleveland County. In the past week, there were an average of 50.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Pine Bluff residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 60.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Pine Bluff residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Pine Bluff metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Cleveland County. There were an average of 56.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Cleveland County during the past week, the most of the three counties in Pine Bluff with available data.

Case growth in the Pine Bluff metro area varies at the county level. In Lincoln County, for example, there were an average of 23.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Pine Bluff and more than the case growth rate in Cleveland County.

While Cleveland County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Pine Bluff area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 15,748.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Cleveland County, the third most of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Cleveland County, unemployment peaked at 8.8% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Cleveland County 8,128 56.7 61.3 15,748.0 356.8
2 Jefferson County 69,282 54.7 65.2 16,818.2 293.0
3 Lincoln County 13,455 23.2 37.6 26,369.4 408.8

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Pine#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#15 748 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
ccheadliner.com

Christian County population grows 14.7 percent

Information from the 2020 U.S. Census continues to reach Christian County in waves, with the most recent data examining a slight change to age demographics. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Two Northern Maine Counties Have the Most New COVID-19 Cases

Maine is experiencing the highest surge in new COVID-19 cases in over seven months, with Aroostook and Penobscot Counties showing the highest rates of community transmission. Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed three COVID-19 deaths and 624 new coronavirus cases in the state, the highest daily total since late January. Aroostook County reported 80 new coronavirus infections and three more hospitalizations.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Census snapshot: The fastest growing county in the Louisville area

"Census Snapshot" is a regular series produced by Louisville Business First that sifts through the results of the 2020 decennial census looking for insights to help business leaders better understand our changing community. Four of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in Kentucky fall within the Louisville metropolitan statistical area. Jefferson...
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Politicsmassinc.org

What’s really behind the population increase in Gateway Cities?

The 2020 Census shows Gateway Cities are on a roll, but do we know what’s really behind the population increase?. Among the many vital signs of city success, population growth is the most fundamental. Census 2020 suggests Gateways Cities are doing staggeringly well. This news comes as somewhat of a surprise, which raises questions about how we interpret the trend.
PoliticsPosted by
NEWStalk 870

The Richest Town in Every State: Some Might Surprise You

Your hometown carries a lot of weight. Just naming the city, town, or suburb where you grew up immediately tells others something about you. Maybe it's a suburban community renowned for the good school district and club soccer teams; perhaps it's a bustling urban neighborhood filled with trendy bars and restaurants. Either way, the character of your hometown helps new acquaintances gain an initial understanding of who you are.

Comments / 0

Community Policy