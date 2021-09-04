CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmTzum200 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 22.7 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New York residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 23.3 daily new cases per 100,000 New York residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Richmond County. There were an average of 33.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Richmond County during the past week, the most of the 23 counties in New York with available data.

Case growth in the New York metro area varies at the county level. In Pike County, for example, there were an average of 14.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in New York and more than the case growth rate in Richmond County.

Just as Richmond County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New York area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 17,309.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of the 23 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Richmond County, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in June 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 8.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Richmond County 474,893 33.2 37.0 17,309.6 396.3
2 Suffolk County 1,483,832 31.9 29.3 14,603.9 233.0
3 Monmouth County 621,659 31.5 27.5 13,414.1 268.2
4 Ocean County 596,415 29.8 34.4 13,898.5 373.1
5 Nassau County 1,356,509 28.8 29.0 14,631.7 237.2
6 Kings County 2,589,974 22.9 24.4 11,817.8 410.1
7 Bronx County 1,435,068 22.4 22.4 13,659.9 463.0
8 New York County 1,631,993 21.8 24.9 9,450.8 280.5
9 Putnam County 98,787 21.3 23.7 11,477.2 95.2
10 Passaic County 503,637 20.8 18.1 15,254.8 389.6
11 Westchester County 968,890 19.8 21.0 14,150.6 238.2
12 Sussex County 141,483 19.5 16.1 10,592.1 221.2
13 Union County 554,033 19.5 18.5 13,636.0 361.2
14 Middlesex County 825,920 19.2 18.5 11,886.6 289.4
15 Queens County 2,287,388 19.2 22.4 12,971.2 440.5
16 Bergen County 930,390 19.2 17.3 11,954.0 313.8
17 Hunterdon County 124,823 18.5 18.0 8,578.5 144.2
18 Essex County 795,404 18.2 18.8 12,580.7 386.6
19 Morris County 493,379 17.9 15.5 10,820.1 253.4
20 Rockland County 324,422 17.5 18.7 15,171.3 235.2
21 Hudson County 670,046 17.0 16.5 13,825.2 350.1
22 Somerset County 329,838 16.0 16.8 9,773.9 258.0
23 Pike County 55,453 14.7 14.8 7,889.6 99.2

