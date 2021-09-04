CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

These Are the Counties in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmTzs0a00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The New Orleans-Metairie, LA, metro area consists of Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, St. Tammany Parish, and five other parishes. In the past week, there were an average of 75.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New Orleans residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 103.9 daily new cases per 100,000 New Orleans residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in St. Bernard Parish. There were an average of 110.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in St. Bernard Parish during the past week, the most of the eight parishes in New Orleans with available data.

Case growth in the New Orleans metro area varies at the parish level. In Orleans Parish, for example, there were an average of 53.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any parish in New Orleans and more than the case growth rate in St. Bernard Parish.

While St. Bernard Parish is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New Orleans area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 13,727.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in St. Bernard Parish, the sixth most of the eight parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In St. Bernard Parish, unemployment peaked at 19.7% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 9.7%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 St. Bernard Parish 46,266 110.2 134.1 13,727.1 166.4
2 St. James Parish 21,308 100.8 113.6 14,271.6 281.6
3 St. Tammany Parish 255,155 98.9 135.6 15,589.3 236.7
4 St. John the Baptist Parish 43,242 93.2 112.3 13,449.9 353.8
5 St. Charles Parish 52,773 78.1 112.0 15,706.9 217.9
6 Jefferson Parish 434,850 75.1 105.4 15,025.9 234.1
7 Plaquemines Parish 23,338 75.0 100.9 15,245.5 141.4
8 Orleans Parish 390,845 53.8 75.6 11,094.2 227.7

