CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmTzd0v00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Raleigh-Cary, NC, metro area consists of Wake County, Johnston County, and Franklin County. In the past week, there were an average of 60.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Raleigh residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 57.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Raleigh residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Raleigh-Cary metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Johnston County. There were an average of 81.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Johnston County during the past week, the most of the three counties in Raleigh with available data.

Case growth in the Raleigh metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Franklin County, for example, there were an average of 55.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Raleigh yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Johnston County.

Just as Johnston County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Raleigh area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 13,837.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Johnston County, the most of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Johnston County, unemployment peaked at 11.0% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Johnston County 196,870 81.9 72.9 13,837.0 129.5
2 Wake County 1,069,079 56.2 55.6 10,185.6 72.3
3 Franklin County 66,362 55.0 51.0 12,225.4 82.9

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#Raleigh#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Two Northern Maine Counties Have the Most New COVID-19 Cases

Maine is experiencing the highest surge in new COVID-19 cases in over seven months, with Aroostook and Penobscot Counties showing the highest rates of community transmission. Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed three COVID-19 deaths and 624 new coronavirus cases in the state, the highest daily total since late January. Aroostook County reported 80 new coronavirus infections and three more hospitalizations.
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Shrinking County in Maine

U.S. population growth slowed over the last decade to its lowest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. population is aging rapidly. While baby boomers have started to hit retirement age, challenging economic circumstances have caused many younger Americans to postpone having a family — and this was before the pandemic made conditions even more […]
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Politicsthecentersquare.com

This is the Best County to Live in North Carolina

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Missouri Statemaryvilleforum.com

This is the Best County to Live in Missouri

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Where does census rank Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham on list of large cities?

Quick, which city is bigger: Charlotte or San Francisco? Raleigh or Miami, Florida? Durham or Buffalo?. If you picked the three North Carolina cities, you’d be be correct. After another decade of healthy population growth, each moved up the list of the nation’s largest cities, according to 2020 decennial census numbers released Thursday.
ccheadliner.com

Christian County population grows 14.7 percent

Information from the 2020 U.S. Census continues to reach Christian County in waves, with the most recent data examining a slight change to age demographics. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Every State

The Social Security Administration announced recently that it would not be able to pay full benefits beginning in 2034, a full year earlier than had been anticipated before the pandemic. This could leave many older Americans without the financial safety net they had been counting on. The average Social Security benefit was just over $1,500 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy