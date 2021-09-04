LETTER: Supporting Gove for key reason

In this day and age being mayor has to be a very difficult job. One where without fail, no matter what one does, many many people will not agree. Goes with the job. However, when it comes to what a mayor must do, sitting high on my list of "must do's" are do their offices return calls, emails and what have you. I had the need to reach out to Rep. James Kelcourse's office this year and on two other occasions to Mayor Kassandra Gove's office. Only one of those offices responded and that's why I am supporting Mayor Gove.