Edu defends Arsenal’s transfer policy but accepts early form is ‘unacceptable’

 7 days ago
Arsenal technical director Edu has defended the club’s transfer policy (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Arsenal technical director Edu has defended the club’s transfer policy following fierce criticism and a poor start to the season.

The Gunners, who spent a reported £156million in the summer window, have lost their opening three Premier League games without scoring a single goal.

Six players have been brought in since the end of last season but only Martin Odegaard and Ben White could be considered ready for immediate or regular first-team action. The rest have been signed with an eye on the future or to improve the depth of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners have endured a miserable start to the season (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Edu claims it is unfair for fans or pundits to rush to make judgements based on early results and pointed out that injuries have also been a factor in the matches so far.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports: “We suffered last year because we lost a lot of players and we didn’t really have good back-ups to play games.

“I believe we need a squad to win games. We need a squad to be in a good position at the end of the season because it is not only about the first XI. We need a foundation.

Ben White was signed for £50million (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“Of course, it has hurt us to be in that situation. We are hurt, I am hurt. I don’t want to see the club there, but I want to see the team playing together. Let’s judge the team when they play together.

“Why are a few clubs around the Premier League just signing one or two players? It’s because they already have the foundation. They already have the team prepared. I’m sorry, but the reality is we don’t.”

Despite that, Edu does concede the club’s current position is unacceptable.

I understand the pressure on me, Mikel, the board and the club because the situation we are in now is not acceptable.

Arsenal were surprisingly beaten by promoted Brentford in the their opening game before defeats to likely title challengers Chelsea and Manchester City.

He said: “I understand the pressure. I understand the pressure on me, Mikel, the board and the club because the situation we are in now is not acceptable.

“But now is the moment for everybody to be together and I would like to see people step forward in difficult moments and take the responsibility. I am responsible for what we are doing.”

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Arsenal director Edu reveals position plans for Tomiyasu

Arsenal technical director Edu has revealed his plans for new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese defender, who can play at right back and centre-half, was secured on deadline day from Bologna in Italy. The 22-year-old spends most of his time as a centre-back, playing close to a 100 games in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

IN DETAIL: Edu explains why Arsenal made individual summer signings

Arsenal chief Edu has detailed the planning behind their summer market work. The 43-year-old took time to explain the thinking behind Arsenal's summer business amid mass criticism over how the club has spent money primarily on squad players. He told Sky Sports: "We suffered last year because we lost a...
Premier Leaguecentralrecorder.com

Arsenal Seem Shaky As Edu Looks To Maitland-Niles For Redemption

Arsenal may have something of a midfield problem in the coming weeks – and Ainsley Maitland-Niles may be able to come to the rescue. Surprisingly, the Gunners only acquired one new central midfielder this summer with Albert Sambi Lokonga moving from Anderlecht. Lokonga has shown real potential for Arsenal but...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Mikel Arteta opens door to Jack Wilshere training with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has hinted at the possibility of Jack Wilshere returning to train with Arsenal as he said the “doors are always open” for the midfielder.Wilshere has been unable to find a new club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.The 29-year-old England international has most recently spent a stint training with Serie B outfit Como.Wilshere came through the ranks at Arsenal and made 197 first-team appearances between 2008 and when he left a decade later.He won two FA Cups at the Emirates Stadium where he also became a firm favourite among the Arsenal fans.During his time with...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Aubameyang eases Arteta pressure as Arsenal beat Norwich

London (AFP) – Arsenal eased the pressure on under-fire manager Mikel Arteta and earned their first Premier League win of the season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sank Norwich 1-0 on Saturday. The Gunners captain’s 66th-minute winner released the tension that had been bubbling up inside the Emirates Stadium and lifted his...
Premier League90min.com

There can be no more caveats now Mikel Arteta has 'his' Arsenal

As recently as March, Mikel Arteta left no room for ambiguity when asked how close Arsenal were to being his side: "Very far. Very, very far." However, a few months and almost £150m worth of investment later and there is scarce cause for contradiction from the Spanish manager; this - specifically, the side that earned the club's first Premier League win of the season at home to Norwich on Saturday afternoon - is now Arteta's Arsenal.

