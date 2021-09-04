CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal regulators approve Las Cruces Utilities storm protest

Las Cruces Sun-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we continue savoring the waning days of summer, Winter Storm Uri is still making news for Las Cruces Utilities and customers. Recently the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the LCU challenge of all penalties and interest from Winter Storm Uri levied by El Paso Natural Gas Company. LCU was also successful in negotiating a $1.76 million reduction of the February 2021 invoice from its natural gas commodity supplier. The FERC’s decision and invoice adjustment with the supplier, benefits LCU customers as the City owned utility will shorten the collection period from 30-months to 20-months for the “emergency commodity recovery surcharge” that began with the June monthly bills.

