CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Max Verstappen storms to F1 Dutch GP pole with Lewis Hamilton second

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the stamping of feet and the crowd cheering until they were hoarse, the Zandvoort circuit echoed as much to the roar of the fans as the roar of the engines as Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix. He had to be at his best, pushed to the limit by Lewis Hamilton, who put in a mighty challenge to be second as this cauldron of orange relished the return of F1 to the Netherlands for the first time in 36 years.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Robert Kubica
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Arie Luyendyk
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Dutch#Red Bull#Mercedes#Sec#F1#Alphatauri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s preparations for Dutch GP hit after breaking down in practice

Lewis Hamilton’s preparations for the Dutch Grand Prix were dealt a blow after he broke down in practice.Only five minutes of the second session had passed when Hamilton came to a halt in his Mercedes following an engine failure.The majority of the 70,000 fans at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort cheered Hamilton’s stoppage at the eighth corner.After the opening one-hour running earlier on Friday was suspended for 37 minutes following Sebastian Vettel’s engine blow-up, Hamilton has just 20 laps under his belt ahead of Formula One’s first grand prix in Holland since 1985.1-2 for @ScuderiaFerrari 👏#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0kyUliCIUW—...
Traffic Accidentsracer.com

Hamilton leads pre-Sprint practice, Sainz crashes

Lewis Hamilton topped the final practice at the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Saturday’s Sprint, but Carlos Sainz will be lucky to take part in the short race after a high-speed crash. Sainz lost control of the rear of his Ferrari powering over the left-hand curb entering the Ascari chicane,...
Motorsports104.1 WIKY

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first Italian Grand Prix practice

(Reuters) – Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday, comfortably ahead of Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen. The Briton lapped the super-fast circuit with a best time of one minute 20.926 seconds on the...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton sets practice pace at Monza

Lewis Hamilton laid down a dominant marker in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion finished four tenths clear of title rival Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.Hamilton heads into the 14th round of the campaign here in Monza trailing Verstappen by three points.Full details on FP1 👀#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/F2ebOrFMpd— Formula 1 (@F1) September 10, 2021Formula One will stage its second sprint race on Saturday, with qualifying brought forward to Friday evening. It means the opening one-hour running here will count as the sole action before the grid is determined, and Hamilton, who...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday's single practice session at Monza ahead of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race, the Mercedes driver edging championship rival Max Verstappen by a comfortable 0.452s. Valtteri Bottas completed the top three for the Brackley squad, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll clocked in an impressive...
MotorsportsPosted by
newschain

Mercedes may order Valtteri Bottas to make way for Lewis Hamilton in sprint race

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted he could order Valtteri Bottas out of Lewis Hamilton’s way in Saturday’s sprint race ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. Bottas, this week dropped by the Silver Arrows in favour of George Russell for 2022, edged out Hamilton by just 0.096 seconds in Monza to take pole position. Hamilton’s championship rival Max Verstappen starts third for Red Bull.
Motorsportsfroggyweb.com

Motor racing-Bottas wins sprint but Verstappen on pole at Monza

(Reuters) -Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix and surged five points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship after a sprint qualifying race on Saturday. Hamilton’s Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas won the 18 lap race around the fastest track on the...
Motorsportsracer.com

Bottas leads Mercedes sweep of Monza Sprint qualifying

Valtteri Bottas will start the Saturday sprint at the Italian Grand Prix from pole position after just edging teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Finn started Q3 with a scruffy initial lap, leaving him fifth and 0.4s off Hamilton’s pace after dipping a wheel on the gravel at the Roggia chicane, but his second attempt was clinical, setting two purple sectors a the first to splits to beat Hamilton by just 0.069s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy