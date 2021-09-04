Halo Infinite multiplayer is getting a lot of tweaks after technical preview feedback
Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer portion had its first public test session last month, with Halo Insiders getting the opportunity to battle against AI bots and test out a large variety of guns. Now, with another technical preview now looming, developer 343 Industries has published a blog detailing what adjustments are being made to the multiplayer based on feedback. Get a quick summery of the major changes below.www.neowin.net
