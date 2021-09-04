CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite multiplayer is getting a lot of tweaks after technical preview feedback

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer portion had its first public test session last month, with Halo Insiders getting the opportunity to battle against AI bots and test out a large variety of guns. Now, with another technical preview now looming, developer 343 Industries has published a blog detailing what adjustments are being made to the multiplayer based on feedback. Get a quick summery of the major changes below.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplayer#Xbox One#Halo Games#Guns#Halo Insiders#Industries#Daily Challenges#Needler#Hud#Big Team Battle#Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite won't have assassinations at launch even though 343 love them

With all the Halo Infinite information now flying about, 343 is not so stealthily approaching that late 2021 launch window. Your Spartan sneaking capabilities will be similarly out the window at Infinite's initial launch, it turns out. 343 Industries have said that you won't be bopping your opponents in the back of the head during multiplayer. Assassinations are good fun and all, but 343 have found that they often get turned off due to the disadvantage they create. Bringing assassinations back is already on their radar, but they really want them to "feel meaningful" when they return.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Quake Remaster Brings Enhanced Visuals & New DLC to PC & Consoles Today

As announced at QuakeCon 2021, the original, FPS genre-defining Quake has received a full remaster available today for PC via Steam and Microsoft, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, bringing new DLC to play, too. Alongside the addition of online and local co-op support, cross-play multiplayer, up to 4K visuals, and both original Quake expansion DLCs, Wolfenstein developer MachineGames has also contributed the Dimension of the Past expansion and also a brand new expansion, Dimension of the Machine.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's bots aren't teabagging you, at least not on purpose

343 Industries wants you to know that Halo Infinite's bots definitely aren't teabagging you—at least not on purpose, anyway. The humble teabag is one of gaming's most egregious acts—repeatedly crouch and stand over the corpse you've just killed to further rub your superiority in their cold, dead faces. It's been around since Halo first graced the world in 2001 and, for better or worse, has become a key part of the game's culture.
Video GamesNeowin

Quake returns with major enhancements, new content, and cross-play, out now

As some stores and rating boards revealed earlier than intended today, id Software's classic Quake is returning in a fresh way. During the QuakeCon opening segment, Bethesda, id Software, and MachineGames revealed and simultaneously launched a brand-new version of Quake that's been enhanced across the board and comes with new content.
Technologymmobomb.com

Soulworker Announces Konosuba Collaboration, And Yeah, We Shortened The Title For This Headline

Another collaboration is headed to Lion Games' anime MMORPG SoulWorker. Today, the company announced the launch of a collaboration which will bring content inspired by Light Novel IP KonoSuba: God's Blessing on the Wonderful World! to the game. Over the next four weeks, players will be able to complete missions in the "Vagabond of Wonderful World" quest and earn special rewards, including limited edition costumes modeled after KonoSuba characters Kazuma, Megumin, Aqua, and Yunyun. Each costume also comes with a KonoSuba gesture.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Announced

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been announced at QuakeCon 2021 and will be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this November — and it's adding fishing to the game, too. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is one of Bethesda Softworks' most popular games. It's been ported to...
Video GamesThe Verge

Halo Infinite is launching on December 8th

Halo Infinite, the next game in Microsoft’s long-running franchise, will launch on December 8th. The date appeared on the Microsoft Store today and a source familiar with Microsoft’s plans tells The Verge that December 8th is accurate. Later in the day, Microsoft officially confirmed the date during the opening of Gamescom, and showed off a new cinematic trailer you can see above.
Video GamesArs Technica

Halo Infinite to skip co-op at launch: “We needed to pick a moment”

The latest Halo Infinite development update has confirmed that the highly anticipated shooter sequel is still slated to land in the vague time window of "Holiday 2021." But the latest news confirms that the game will ship with a bit less content than series fans might have expected. For the first time in the series' history, a Halo shooter game will launch without multiplayer co-op as an option for its "campaign" half.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom conference here

Join us this evening to watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom livestream, which is due to begin at 6pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern, or 10am Pacific). This is the first of two major events to mark another all-digital Gamescom. The second - Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live - comes tomorrow, at 7pm UK.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Playtest Footage Leaked Online, More Details Revealed

Multiple clips of gameplay footage of the early “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest have begun to surface online as testers start capturing videos of the game despite their NDA with the developers. Many of the leaked videos have since been taken down by EA, but more clips have started appearing on...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Elder Scrolls Online is entirely free to play for two weeks

QuakeCon normally brings great discounts along but this time it also produced a free to play event for Elder Scrolls Online . The popular MMO is allowing new players to try everything it has to offer at no cost but keep in mind that the duration of the event is limited as freeplay will end on August 30, 2021.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Elder Scrolls Online Reveals Console Improvements & Update

Bethesda Softworks revealed new improvements and updates for The Elder Scrolls Online for Xbox and PlayStation. The Walking Flame update has already made its way onto PC and Mac, so now the team is ramping up for its release on console. The content will officially drop on current and next-gen versions for both Xbox and PlayStation on September 8th, with a number of changes and improvements to the game that you'll find interesting. We have a quick rundown below along with the latest trailer.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Already Has Cheat Software Being Sold Online

One of the more anticipated FPS games to hit the marketplace this year is Battlefield 2042. There is a massive fan base waiting on the next installment. Likewise, this franchise doesn’t operate like its biggest competitor, Call of Duty. Rather than having a brand new installment for players to enjoy annually, a release happens ever few years with DLC to help support the game. Fans are already waiting to get their hands on a copy of the game. Likewise, it looks like there are plenty of cheaters eagerly awaiting for the installment.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Gamescom Xbox 2021 showcase – all the news and announcements

Gamescom is back for another year and Microsoft is preparing to kick things off in style with a rousing showcase filled with highly-anticipated first and third-party games. While the company has already confirmed it won’t be showing off anything new at the conference, it will give “in depth updates” on previously announced games.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How many maps are there in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

After months of rumors and speculation, Call of Duty: Vanguard has finally been revealed. Sledgehammer Games is returning CoD to World War II, featuring an epic campaign, Zombies mode by Treyarch, and the addictive multiplayer that everyone has come to know from the series. But as any FPS player knows, the multiplayer mode is only as good as its maps.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Fans Are Excited About Quake Features

Quakecon brought some great news this year as the beloved game is now available on Switch. The fans are absolutely over the moon about the announcement and availability of the title on Nintendo’s hardware. If that wasn’t cool enough, cross-play is enabled as well as motion aiming for Switch players looking for a slightly more immersive experience on the go. No one was expecting this and word spread online quickly. It’s not every day that you see a classic getting stealth released across almost every single platform at once. Unlike some of the recent remasters, this release seems to have found that sweet spot between nostalgia and pricing concerns that tend to dominate discourse over the past year. Mods are actually being encouraged on this release as well with fan-made content sitting alongside id Software’s own items. There are new missions to play and Quake 64. What a time to be alive.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Crusader Kings 3 is coming to consoles in a first for the franchise

Crusader Kings 3 is officially moving off of PC and onto consoles. During the Xbox Gamescom Showcase, it was revealed that the grand strategy title, in which players can marry their cousin and be the king of a nation at the young age of six, is coming to both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. However, the game will also be coming to PlayStation 5, according to a report from Gematsu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy