He is the world’s number one, and every part of him is as valuable as gold. Or more. On the eve of the US Open in New York, the world looks forward to seeing Novak Djokovic in action, waiting in earnest to see him complete the Grand Slam after swooping up the previous three – French Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open. The audience can also note this time will be a special shine from his wrist as he takes each shot, and hopefully, the winning trophy – at attempt to win his 21st title, a record-breaking win at the US Open.