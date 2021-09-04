CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Xi's remarks on boosting Northeast Asian cooperation amid pandemic

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called for concerted efforts to advance global and regional win-win cooperation as profound changes unfold on the international landscape overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Strategic Partnership#Russia#Xi#Northeast Asian#Chinese#Eastern Economic Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Biden and China’s Xi speak for a second time amid rising tensions

President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time as president, the White House said Thursday, amid rising tensions over human rights, military ambitions, trade and the coronavirus. The call Thursday evening in Washington yielded no specific announcements, including about whether the two leaders would meet in...
Foreign PolicyPublic Radio International PRI

Biden and Xi phone call amid US-China tensions

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. In their first phone call in seven months, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a range of hot-button issues. It’s only the second time the two leaders have spoken since Biden took office. Senior officials say the two men discussed trade, espionage and the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden confronted China on cybersecurity but sought to put aside differences and called for cooperation on climate change. Xi blamed US policies for strained relations between the two countries and both sides called for better relations to avoid confrontation. Tensions have also been rising over territorial claims in the South China Sea, China’s widely condemned harsh dealings with the Uyghurs and Hong Kong, US tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing’s criticism of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Inside Biden's call with Xi

President Biden used a call with Xi Jinping on Thursday night to test whether personal diplomacy with the Chinese leader can make more progress than the meetings among subordinates, who have been snubbing and rebuffing Biden's aides. Driving the news: The call was the first between Biden and Xi in...
Chinadallassun.com

Xi Focus: Xi attends 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on Friday via video link in Beijing and called on all parties in Northeast Asia to join hands to tide over the difficult time and plan for common development.
EconomyPosted by
Vice

Xi Jinping Wants China’s Richest to Make Less Money

The Communist Party allowed some Chinese people to get rich first in the country’s impoverished years. Now, it thinks these people have gotten too rich. President Xi Jinping of China has ordered authorities to step up redistributing the country’s wealth and adjusting “excessively-high income,” moves that could hit China’s richest entrepreneurs.
Chinadallassun.com

Xi says China willing to walk together with Cuba in building socialism

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is willing to walk together with Cuba in building socialism and be good partners in pursuing common development in a phone conversation with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Xi also said China is willing to join hands with...
Politicsactionnewsnow.com

President Xi Jinping turns his fire on China's rich in push to redistribute wealth

Chinese President Xi Jinping this week issued a bold new pledge to redistribute wealth in the country, piling more pressure on the country's richest citizens and businesses. Xi told top leaders from the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday that the government must establish a system to redistribute wealth in the interest of "social fairness," according to a summary of the speech published by Xinhua, the official state news agency. He said it was "necessary" to "reasonably regulate excessively high incomes, and encourage high-income people and enterprises to return more to society."
ChinaBirmingham Star

Xi calls for more fruitful practical cooperation with Ecuador

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with Ecuador to achieve more results in bilateral practical cooperation and create more benefits for their peoples. In a phone conversation with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Xi said China is willing to expand...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China's 'Wolf Warrior Diplomacy' remains unhindered

New York [US], August 27 (ANI): Even in the face of global criticism and rebuke from the international community, China's "brashest defenders" have continued their "wolf warrior diplomacy," an increasingly assertive brand of fiery diplomacy. Writing for American weekly news magazine Newsweek, Jianli Yang said Chinese foreign ministry spokespersons have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy