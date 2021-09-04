CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Breezy in the p.m.;74;67;SSW;10;71%;42%;2. Chester;Breezy in the p.m.;73;66;S;10;71%;70%;3. Danbury;An afternoon shower;73;63;SSW;7;76%;77%;2. Groton;Breezy in the p.m.;73;66;S;11;79%;69%;3. Hartford;An afternoon shower;73;65;S;6;75%;77%;3. Meriden;An afternoon shower;72;65;S;5;75%;78%;3. New Haven;Breezy in the p.m.;74;68;S;10;72%;55%;3. Oxford;Humid, a p.m. shower;70;61;SSW;7;89%;77%;2. Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;72;64;S;5;78%;70%;3. Windsor Locks;An afternoon shower;73;65;S;6;74%;77%;4.www.wiltonbulletin.com
