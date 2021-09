Toronto [Canada], September 10 (ANI): As the Taliban and other outfits begin to consolidate their position in Afghanistan, post US exit from there, experts say that Pakistan is starting to face the effects of the "crisis of its own making."According to a Canada-based think tank, Pakistan is going through an uncertain phase due to a crisis in the neighbouring country. Its purpose is not to serve as the saviour but as the perpetrator of the gory crisis in Afghanistan, said International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).