Motorsports

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

By Adam Cooper
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is expected to be announced as a replacement for the retired Kimi Raikkonen over the next week, but the Swiss outfit's other seat remains open. Incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi still has a chance to retain his place in the team, but his chances have not been helped by the change in contractual arrangements which means that a slot for a Ferrari Driver Academy member is no longer guaranteed.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

