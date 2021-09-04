CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-051345- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0042.000000T0000Z-210907T2100Z/ /SIGN4.3.ER.210902T0713Z.210903T2345Z.210907T1500Z.NR/ 932 PM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River Above Singac. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.5 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Saturday was 11.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.1 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield is subject to closures. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Camp Lane and Marginal Road in Fairfield begins to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield begins to flood. Finns Drive, Siesta Drive, and Market street in Wayne are all susceptible to flooding. William Street, Louis Street, and Zeliff Avenue in Little Falls can begin to flood. Portions of Lincoln Park become impassable. The Meadows Golf Club in Lincoln Park floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.7 feet on 05/03/2014. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...flooding is ongoing. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Passaic River Singac 8.5 10.9 Sat 8 pm EDT 9.9 8.9 8.1

