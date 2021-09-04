CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 11:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Essex; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Chatham, Little Falls, Pine Brook, Singac...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * Until late Monday night. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 9.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.1 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, The lower end of East-Holsman Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of Hoffman Grove in Wayne sustain some nuisance flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in the "Old" Wayne area of Wayne. The recycling center and Wagaraw Road ball field complex in Hawthorne begins to experience flooding. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Widespread flooding occurs in Fairfield. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Widespread flooding occurs throughout Lincoln Park and Wayne with many evacuations. In Paterson, portions of River Street, Presidential Boulevard, Bridge Street, Tyler Street, Totowa Avenue and Mclean Boulevard are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 10/22/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 8.3 Sun 10 am ED 7.2 6.5 MSG

