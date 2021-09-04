Flood Warning issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-035-050515- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0040.000000T0000Z-210907T0600Z/ /CAMN4.1.ER.210902T0012Z.210902T0330Z.210907T0000Z.NR/ 109 PM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Chatham. * Until late Monday night. * At 12:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM EDT Saturday was 7.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, Open areas adjacent to the Passaic River flood in New Providence, Chatham Township, and Berkley Heights. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of the Shepard Kolluck Park in Chatham floods. River Road by Henry Drive is subject to closures. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, The Central and Bridge Avenue bridges in Chatham Township are subject to closures. Edgewood Road is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 01/30/1994. Target Area: Morris; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...flooding is ongoing. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Passaic River Chatham 6.0 7.1 Sat 12 pm ED 6.6 6.1 MSG